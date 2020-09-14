tech2 News Staff

Samsung launched Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G last month at a price of Rs 1,49,999. The foldable phone will be available for pre-booking in India today.

This is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review)

It comes with a bigger punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing, pre-booking offers

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India. It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The foldable smartphone will come in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colour variants.

It will be available for pre-booking today at 12 pm on the Samsung India website and other leading e-stores.

As for the pre-booking offers, Samsung will give 4 months of free YouTube Premium and a discount of 22 percent on Microsoft office 365 to all the buyers opting for pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there is a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit octa-core processor chipset and runs on Android 10.

It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It allows users to use three apps at the same time. Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to optimise various apps like Outlook, Excel and others, for the foldable phone.

In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. As for the selfies, it comes with a 10 MP punch hole camera on the display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Samsung has also announced a Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. The box consists of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live that have the same theme as the foldable phone.