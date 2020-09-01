tech2 News Staff

At the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, Samsung has finally shared more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review)

It comes with a bigger punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is priced at $1,999 (approx Rs 1, 46,000) in the US. Pricing for the India market is not announced yet.

The foldable smartphone will be available in four distinct colors for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning 1 September in select markets with general availability on 25 September.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there is a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by a 7 nm 64-bit octa-core processor chipset and runs on Android 10.

It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It allows users to use three apps at the same time. Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to optimise various apps like Outlook, Excel and others, for the foldable phone.

In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. As for the selfies, it comes with a 10 MP punch hole camera on the display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Samsung has also announced a Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. The box consists of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live that have the same theme as the foldable phone.