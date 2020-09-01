Tuesday, September 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with 12 GB RAM, 4,500 mAh battery launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Samsung has also announced a Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition that will go on sale in select markets from 25 Septemeber.


tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2020 20:31:42 IST

At the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2, Samsung has finally shared more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is the third foldable smartphone by the company after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip (Review)

It comes with a bigger punch-hole screen, two AMOLED displays and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pricing, availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It is priced at $1,999 (approx Rs 1, 46,000) in the US. Pricing for the India market is not announced yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with 12 GB RAM, 4,500 mAh battery launched: Specifications, pricing, more

Galaxy Z Fold 2. Image: Samsung

The foldable smartphone will be available in four distinct colors for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning 1 September in select markets with general availability on 25 September.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features two AMOLED displays. On the exterior, there is a 6.23-inch punch-hole screen. The device also has a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is powered by a 7 nm  64-bit octa-core processor chipset and runs on Android 10.

It offers 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It allows users to use three apps at the same time. Samsung has also partnered with Microsoft to optimise various apps like Outlook, Excel and others, for the foldable phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a triple raer camera setup.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a triple rear camera setup.

In the camera department, it sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP wide-angle lens. As for the selfies, it comes with a 10 MP punch hole camera on the display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Samsung has also announced a Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition. The box consists of Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live that have the same theme as the foldable phone.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event to take place today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Sep 01, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event to take place today at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch the livestream
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event highlights: Launched at $1,999 in US, to go on sale starting 18 September

Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch event highlights: Launched at $1,999 in US, to go on sale starting 18 September

Sep 01, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020