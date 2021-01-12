tech2 News Staff

Two days prior the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 2100 at the "Exynos On" event today. Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone will be the first smartphone to be powered by the newly chipset. Samsung says that the Exynos 2100 chip is the company's most powerful processor till date. The Exynos 2100 5G chipset is built around 5 nm processing technology that can reportedly offer a 10 percent increase in performance and 20 percent less power consumption. The chipset uses octa-cores including an ARM cortex-x1.

(Also Read: Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on 14 January at 8.00 pm IST)

According to Samsung "The processor is capable of performing up to a whopping 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS), with more than twice the power efficiency of the previous generation."

The Exynos 2100 uses Arm Mali G78, which has 14 graphic engines. The GPU can reportedly offer more than 40 percent boost in graphics performance. The Exynos 2100 can reportedly offer 30 percent better performance than its predecessor. The chipset supports camera resolutions of up to 200 MP and can connect with up to six individual sensors. With enhanced AI, Exynos 2100's advanced image signal processor can recongnise scenes, faces and objects and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

(Also Read: Exynos 2100 launch highlights: Samsung launches its first 5G-integrated chipset built on 5nm processing tech)

Exynos 2100 SoC's 5G modem supports 5G’s sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums. It can deliver downlink speed of up to 7.35 Gbps and 5.1 Gbps in sub-6GHz in mmWave.