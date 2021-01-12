19:51 (IST)

For better AI performance, Exynos 2100 includes 3 NPU cores, which more that triples the number of frames per second

Samsung claims that the triple-core NPU can improve the camera quality to 'pro-level'. It can optimise colour, exposure, white balance and more. It will reportedly also improve the video quality.

Samsung also also included a multi format codec to offer 4K 120 fps recording and 8K 60 fps playback.

The chipset will also support HDR 10+, AV1 Decoder for 8K video, and 4K/8K playback.