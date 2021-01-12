20:03 (IST)
19:58 (IST)
The Exynoss 2100 SoC has integrated security into the hardware
19:56 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 SoC can offer up to 7.35 Gbps in mmWave and up to 5.1 Gbps in Sub-6 Ghz
19:55 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 integrates AP and 5G modem in the same space
19:53 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 is Samsung's first 5G chipset built for the premium segment
19:51 (IST)
For better AI performance, Exynos 2100 includes 3 NPU cores, which more that triples the number of frames per second Samsung claims that the triple-core NPU can improve the camera quality to 'pro-level'. It can optimise colour, exposure, white balance and more. It will reportedly also improve the video quality. Samsung also also included a multi format codec to offer 4K 120 fps recording and 8K 60 fps playback. The chipset will also support HDR 10+, AV1 Decoder for 8K video, and 4K/8K playback.
19:44 (IST)
"The Exynos 2100 is our most powerful processor till date", says Samsung.
19:43 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 uses Arm Mali G78, which has 14 graphic engines The GPU can reportedly offer more that 40 percent boost in graphics performance.
19:41 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 can reportedly offer 30 percent better performance than its predecessor
19:40 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 uses octa-cores including an ARM cortex-x1
19:38 (IST)
The Exynoss 2100 5G chipset is built aroun 5nm processing technology The chipset can reportedly offer 10 percent increase in performance and 20 percent less power consumption
19:36 (IST)
The Samsung Exynos 2100 4G chipset
19:34 (IST)
The event is now live
19:21 (IST)
Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 In a recently leaked Geekbech report, Exynos 2100 SoC registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset scored 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,818 points in the multi-core test.
18:25 (IST)
At CES 2021, Samsung received the Innovation Award for 44 of its products and services
18:10 (IST)
Today's event is being hosted just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, where the new Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled
17:53 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 SoC launch comes amid the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 Samsung was one of the exhibitors at the event, and on the day 1, it showcased a number of products from AI robots, AIoT home devices to silution for a sustainable future.
17:49 (IST)
Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST The event will be livestream on the Samsung YouTube channel , Samsung Newsroom , and the Exynos website .
17:41 (IST)
Samsung teases the Exynos 2100 to be a 'power efficient' chipset
16:41 (IST)
The Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC will compete against Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC was launched in December 2020, and is expected to power the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Realme's next flagship . The iQoo 7 smartphone, which was announced in China on Monday, is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.
16:36 (IST)
Samsung is hosting this event just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for 14 January At the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series.
15:55 (IST)
Samsung will be hosting an event at 7.30 pm IST today At the event, the company will be launching its new flagship chipset – Exynos 2100.
19:58 (IST)
The Exynoss 2100 SoC has integrated security into the hardware
19:56 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 SoC can offer up to 7.35 Gbps in mmWave and up to 5.1 Gbps in Sub-6 Ghz
19:55 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 integrates AP and 5G modem in the same space
19:53 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 is Samsung's first 5G chipset built for the premium segment
19:51 (IST)
For better AI performance, Exynos 2100 includes 3 NPU cores, which more that triples the number of frames per second
Samsung claims that the triple-core NPU can improve the camera quality to 'pro-level'. It can optimise colour, exposure, white balance and more. It will reportedly also improve the video quality.
Samsung also also included a multi format codec to offer 4K 120 fps recording and 8K 60 fps playback.
The chipset will also support HDR 10+, AV1 Decoder for 8K video, and 4K/8K playback.
19:44 (IST)
"The Exynos 2100 is our most powerful processor till date", says Samsung.
19:43 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 uses Arm Mali G78, which has 14 graphic engines
The GPU can reportedly offer more that 40 percent boost in graphics performance.
19:41 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 can reportedly offer 30 percent better performance than its predecessor
19:40 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 uses octa-cores including an ARM cortex-x1
19:38 (IST)
The Exynoss 2100 5G chipset is built aroun 5nm processing technology
The chipset can reportedly offer 10 percent increase in performance and 20 percent less power consumption
19:36 (IST)
The Samsung Exynos 2100 4G chipset
19:34 (IST)
The event is now live
19:31 (IST)
The countdown has begun
19:29 (IST)
Samsung Exynos launch event livestream:
19:21 (IST)
Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888
In a recently leaked Geekbech report, Exynos 2100 SoC registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset scored 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,818 points in the multi-core test.
18:34 (IST)
Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on 14 January at 8.30 pm IST- Technology News, Firstpost
Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are likely to feature a 64 MP triple rear camera setup.
www.firstpost.com
18:27 (IST)
18:25 (IST)
At CES 2021, Samsung received the Innovation Award for 44 of its products and services
At CES 2021, Samsung received the Innovation Award for 44 of its products and services
18:10 (IST)
Today's event is being hosted just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, where the new Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled
Today's event is being hosted just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, where the new Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled
17:53 (IST)
The Exynos 2100 SoC launch comes amid the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021
Samsung was one of the exhibitors at the event, and on the day 1, it showcased a number of products from AI robots, AIoT home devices to silution for a sustainable future.
17:49 (IST)
Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset launch event will kick off at 7.30 pm IST
The event will be livestream on the Samsung YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom, and the Exynos website.
17:41 (IST)
Samsung teases the Exynos 2100 to be a 'power efficient' chipset
Samsung teases the Exynos 2100 to be a 'power efficient' chipset
17:28 (IST)
Samsung Exynos 2100 trailer
16:41 (IST)
The Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC will compete against Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC was launched in December 2020, and is expected to power the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Realme's next flagship. The iQoo 7 smartphone, which was announced in China on Monday, is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset.
16:36 (IST)
Samsung is hosting this event just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for 14 January
At the Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series.
15:55 (IST)
Samsung will be hosting an event at 7.30 pm IST today
At the event, the company will be launching its new flagship chipset – Exynos 2100.
Samsung is hosting an event today to launch the new Exynos 2100 chipset. The chipset will power the new Galaxy S21 series. The event will begin at 7.30 pm IST and it will be livestreamed on the Samsung YouTube channel, Samsung Newsroom and the Exynos website. The event is being hosted just two days before the annual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on 14 January where the Galaxy flagships for the year are scheduled to be launched.
According to a report by My Smart Price, the upcoming Exynos 2100 chip will compete against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that debuted recently. Reports suggest that Samsung Exynos 2100's performance might reportedly surpass the average performance of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888's processor.
Another report by Geekbench, Exynos 2100 SoC registered a single-core score of 1,089 points and a multi-core score of 3,963 points. On the other hand, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset scored 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,818 points in the multi-core test. Hence, Exynos 2100 has a slightly higher score than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.
On 14 January, the company will launch Galaxy S21 series that might include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has also revealed a short video that reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup.
