Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on 14 January at 8.00 pm IST

Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are likely to feature a 64 MP triple rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffJan 12, 2021 20:10:19 IST

Samsung has announced that it will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on 14 January at 10 am EST or 8.00 pm IST. The livestream of the event will be available on Samsung Newsroom IndiaSamsung.com. A Flipkart teaser of the event has also surfaced online with a "Notify Me" option. It is expected that the company might launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 series that might include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company has also revealed a short video that reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with a rectangular camera module that houses a triple camera setup.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will kick off at 8.30 pm IST

Yesterday, Samsung has released another teaser for the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The teaser does not explicitly reveal anything but it could possibly be teasing a purple colour variant, or it could be a hint toward the smartphone's display. Below is the teaser Samsung shared on Twitter:

Galaxy S21 series expected specifications

According to a German publication WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh battery. The report further states that the flagship will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC in the States, while an Exynos 2100 chipset will feature in the Samsung devices in Europe. Running on operating system Android 11 with One UI 3.1, both the smartphones will have dual-SIM (Nano) support.

The base model will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen. Supported by Always-On Display (AOD) with Gorilla glass protection, the model will offer a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and 421 ppi pixel density. The plus model will be 6.7 inches along with a Full HD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED AOD. While the brightness and refresh rate numbers are the same, it offers 394 ppi pixel density.

The report states that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with 8 GB RAM and have two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB. In the camera section, both the phones are set to offer a 12 MP primary along with a 12 MP ultrawide camera, aside from the primary 64 MP telephoto lens at the back. These lenses come with auto-focus technology, three times hybrid optical zoom, and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). A 10 MP camera will be there at the front for clicking selfies.

Along with 5G connectivity, the S21 series will have a USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.0 support. While the base phone will be available in Gray, White, Pink, and Purple variants, the plus model will have three colour variants in the form of Silver, Black, and Purple.

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+. Image: WinFuture

Galaxy S21 series expected pricing

A report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Galaxy S21 128 GB storage variant might be priced at €849 (approx Rs 76,000). The 128 GB and 512 GB storage variants of Galaxy S21+ are likely to be priced at €1,049 (approx Rs 94,000) and €1,099 (approx Rs 98,000) respectively.

The 128 GB storage variant of Galaxy S21 Ultra might cost you €1,399 (approx Rs 1,25,000).

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


