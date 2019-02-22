tech2 News Staff

Ask most Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and S9 users and they'll all tell you how often they accidentally press the dedicated Bixby button on their phones, only to press the home button and go back to what they were doing.

The ability to remap the Bixby button has been a feature that users of every flagship since the Galaxy S8 have been praying for and its finally here. With the launch of their latest flagship, Samsung has installed a built-in mechanism to remap the button.

While we all thought that this ability is definitely exclusive to the Galaxy S10 series, as per a report by The Verge, Samsung is extending the feature to every flagship the company's launched over the past two years — the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, S9 Plus and the Galaxy Note 9.

The only prerequisite is that your smartphone has to be updated to the latest version of Android Pie based One UI. The feature has not been officially announced yet, but Samsung has stated that the option to remap will be added soon via a software update.

For those who actually use the Bixby button for all practical purposes, you still can continue to do so, but Samsung will no longer lock your options down if you feel like using the button as a quick camera launcher.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.