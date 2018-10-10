Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 October, 2018 19:39 IST

Samsung believes more is better! Leaked Galaxy A9 image reveals four rear cameras

Samsung is apparently launching the Galaxy A9 with its quadruple cameta set up on 11 October.

Just because someone's putting a great many cameras on a device doesn't necessarily mean that the camera or picture quality is going to get any better. The Google Pixel smartphones are, we think, sufficient proof of that fact. The new Pixels, despite their single camera, are impressive enough for an Annie Leibovitz collab.

But, that's not what Samsung seems to think. Folks at the company seem to be convinced that more is better, and continue to increase the number of camera units on the rear. They just launched the Galaxy A7, their first camera with a triple camera setup, and now they're soon going to hit the market with the Galaxy A9, with a quadruple cam setup. Sigh. 😪

Popular tipster, Evan Blass just posted a Galaxy A9 image render on Twitter, and it's the first time we get a clear look at the setup, after all the leaks that have happened in the past. Here, take a look.

There is little excitement, but also much trolling. Most of the responses seem to mock the whole 'more number of cameras' trend.

While someone joked responding with an image of the Pixel 5, with a deep notch housing as many as 6 front cameras; another reply to the tweet had an image of an unnamed phone with as many as 16 cameras or more.

The company is apparently launching the Galaxy A9 on 11 October. It is rumoured to be the 2018 version of the first Galaxy A9 Pro that was launched in India two years ago on 16 September 2016.

From what we can see in the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy A9 features an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera unit with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 10 MP telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom, a 24 MP primary camera unit with f/1.7 aperture, and finally, a 5 MP camera unit with live focus and f/2.2 aperture. This is in line with the previous leak which also reveals the front camera specifications — the device has a 24 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, the device might come in a 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the device will feature a 3,720 mAh battery and will be running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

Galaxy A9s

Samsung Galaxy A9S specifications, camera details reportedly leaked ahead of launch

Oct 05, 2018

Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 first impressions: Everything depends on the triple camera setup

Sep 25, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7 will go on sale for the first time on Flipkart at 2 pm today

Sep 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus expected to sport a triple camera setup: Report

Oct 02, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ's latest leaked render reveals triple-camera setup, extra button

Sep 26, 2018

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro launch event: Here's where and when you can watch the event live

Sep 27, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018