Just because someone's putting a great many cameras on a device doesn't necessarily mean that the camera or picture quality is going to get any better. The Google Pixel smartphones are, we think, sufficient proof of that fact. The new Pixels, despite their single camera, are impressive enough for an Annie Leibovitz collab.

But, that's not what Samsung seems to think. Folks at the company seem to be convinced that more is better, and continue to increase the number of camera units on the rear. They just launched the Galaxy A7, their first camera with a triple camera setup, and now they're soon going to hit the market with the Galaxy A9, with a quadruple cam setup. Sigh. 😪

Popular tipster, Evan Blass just posted a Galaxy A9 image render on Twitter, and it's the first time we get a clear look at the setup, after all the leaks that have happened in the past. Here, take a look.

There is little excitement, but also much trolling. Most of the responses seem to mock the whole 'more number of cameras' trend.

While someone joked responding with an image of the Pixel 5, with a deep notch housing as many as 6 front cameras; another reply to the tweet had an image of an unnamed phone with as many as 16 cameras or more.

The company is apparently launching the Galaxy A9 on 11 October. It is rumoured to be the 2018 version of the first Galaxy A9 Pro that was launched in India two years ago on 16 September 2016.

From what we can see in the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy A9 features an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera unit with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 10 MP telephoto camera sensor with 2x optical zoom, a 24 MP primary camera unit with f/1.7 aperture, and finally, a 5 MP camera unit with live focus and f/2.2 aperture. This is in line with the previous leak which also reveals the front camera specifications — the device has a 24 MP Sony IMX 576 sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of storage, the device might come in a 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM along with 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Further, the device will feature a 3,720 mAh battery and will be running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.