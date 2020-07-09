Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
Samsung announces WhatsApp customer support to offer contactless service amid COVID-19 pandemic

To avail customer support on WhatsApp, Samsung users will have to send a message to its support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register.


FP TrendingJul 09, 2020 11:35:25 IST

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are still locked down in their homes. To make reaching out for customer support easier, Samsung has started offering customer support services through WhatsApp.

This ensures a contactless service and a prompt quick solution to the problems of consumers without stepping out of their homes.

To avail customer support on WhatsApp, Samsung users will have to send a message to its support number 1800-5-SAMSUNG (1800-5-7267864) to register.

Through this customer support number, people will be able to seek technical support for any Samsung product, get information about service centre locations, the status of a repair, new offers, and also, request for demo and installation of Samsung products that they have purchased.

Samsung announces WhatsApp customer support to offer contactless service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Representational Image.

The service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week.

Vice President of Samsung India's Customer Service Sunil Cutinha said that the company is confident that the WhatsApp Support service will help deepen its consumer connect while providing greater convenience to them.

Apart from WhatsApp support, Samsung is also offering several other options for consumers including remote support, live chat, Samsung Members App, and do-it-yourself videos.

(Also read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event confirmed for 5 August: Here is all you can expect)

As per Samsung, it has resolved over 70,000 queries through its remote support services every month.

Samsung users can reach out to Samsung on its website. The consumers can also conduct a live chat with trained agents through the support section on its website any time of the day.

The company said that through live chat it has resolved over nine thousand queries on an average every day.

Samsung has on Wednesday, 8 July, launched its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV will come in five variants, while Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available in two models.

