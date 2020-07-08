FP Trending

Samsung today unveiled its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series. The Crystal 4K UHD TV will come in five variants, while Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available in two models.

The 43-inch version of the Crystal 4K UHD TV will cost Rs 44,400, while 50-inch and 55-inch variant will be priced at Rs 60,900 and Rs 67,900. The 65-inch and the 75-inch model will come at a price of Rs 1,32,900 and Rs 2,37,900 respectively.

On the other hand, the Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available at a starting price of Rs 20,900 and will go up to Rs 41,900. It will come in 32-inch and 43-inch models.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV line-up is equipped with Crystal Technology that offers Dynamic Crystal Display with Crystal 4K processor for a lifelike 4K resolution. It sports an elegant three-side Bezel-less design and has innovative backlighting technology that delivers more accurate contrast by optimizing the color tone to match the content type.

The 4K UHD TVs allow users to enjoy two different contents at a same time by splitting TV screen in two parts.

“The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Both the Crystal 4K UHD TV and Unbox Magic 3.0 series will have personal computer mode, content guide, auto hotspot, music player. They will also come with features like live cast and home cloud.

Samsung last month launched a new range of televisions online, which included the next edition of its lifestyle TV – The Frame 2020 – and 10 new Smart TV models.

The Frame 2020 TVs are available in three variants – 55-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The Smart TVs are equipped with Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung’s native Bixby.