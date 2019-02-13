Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Samsung's Galaxy Buds design and battery specifics revealed days before launch

The Galaxy Buds will also likely feature Bluetooth 5.0, compared to Bluetooth 4.2 on the Gear IconX.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 15:10:04 IST

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup will likely bring with it an unlikely surprise. Samsung, a brand that has in the past bundled a pair of AKG-tuned wired earphones with its flagship smartphones, will this time bundle a new pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Touted as the Galaxy Buds, Samsung is expected to launch these new earbuds alongside the Galaxy S10 at its Galaxy Unpacked event at San Francisco on 20 February. As per a report by SamMobile, the new Galaxy Buds will resemble the Gear IconX on design terms but will feature slightly different internals.

Galaxy Buds. Image: SamMobile

As per the report, the Galaxy Buds can be wirelessly charged using a Galaxy S10 series smartphone, courtesy of reverse wireless pass-through charging, a feature we saw Huawei introduce with the Mate 20 Pro. The Buds will likely feature 58 mAh batteries, with the case packing in an extra 252 mAh.

The older Gear IconX on the hand packs a larger 82 mAh battery with the case offering an addition 340 mAh of juice. Despite having a comparatively larger battery capacity, the IconX was not particularly great when it came to battery life. Considering the Galaxy Buds have a smaller battery, it would be interesting to see how long they last.

The Samsung Gear IconX. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

Battery capacity aside, the Galaxy Buds can also function without being connected to a smartphone, offering 8 GB of built-in storage which is double of that on the IconX. The Buds also get an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0 which should considerably improve reception.

That's not all. The Buds will also keep sweat at bay on a morning run, thanks to an expected IPX2 rating. The report goes on to mention that the Galaxy Buds will also be sold separately and will be out on sale early March. Prices remain to be known.

