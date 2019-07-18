Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
Samsung announces the Galaxy A80 with flip-out camera for Rs 47,990 in India

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 16:40:20 IST

Samsung has officially taken the wraps off the Galaxy A80 smartphone in India and has priced the device Rs 47,990. The device, which had made its global debut a couple of months back in Thailand, will be available for purchase starting 1 August across retail stores in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A80. Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A80 - Features and key specifications

The highlight of the Galaxy A80 is its unique slide and rotate camera setup. Now. if you thought that Samsung's Galaxy S10 series was more restrained in design, the A80 is a testament to what the Korean giants are capable of in their bid to disrupt the sub-Rs 40,000 budget segment.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A80 — a 48 MP, f/2.0 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera lens with a 123-degree field of view, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. The Scene Optimiser artificial intelligence software is previously seen on the Galaxy Note 9 (review) and S10 has also been included for scene recognition, along with predictive image stabilisation for video.

But why did Samsung try something so fancy with the design? Well, it’s so that the Galaxy A80 has a completely notch-less, hole-less screen. The Super AMOLED panel is big at 6.7-inches and the borders around the edge are thin. The Galaxy A80 is the first Samsung phone to use its Infinity display technology, one of several new screen types it has detailed recently, including the Infinity-O screen featured on the Galaxy S10.

 

The screen contains the fingerprint sensor inside it, too, rather than it being on the back or side of the phone. The Galaxy A80, comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC and is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. A 3,700 mAh battery supplies the energy, ready to be topped up using a 25W fast charger.

