Samsung announces first 10 nm 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM for 5G and AI-powered mobile apps

The new 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM could well make its way into next year's Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship.

Samsung just officially announced the first ever 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM for smartphones today. Being the first to bring the 8 GB LPDDR4 chip to mass production back in 2014, it does not really come as a surprise that Samsung has achieved this feat.

Representative Image

Samsung states in a blog post that the transition to the LPDDR5 standard will vastly improve upcoming 5G and AI-powered mobile apps and will be a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions.

Samsung's 8 GB LPDDR5 boasts a data rate of up to 6,400 MB/S, which is 1.5 times as fast as the mobile DRAM chips used in current flagship mobile devices (LPDDR4X, 4266 MB/S). With the increased transfer rate, the new LPDDR5 can send 51.2 GB of data, or approximately 14 full-HD video files (3.7 GB each), in a second.

The Korean giant in the blog post also mentioned that the LPDDR5 DRAM will be made available in two bandwidths — 6,400 MB/S at a 1.1 operating voltage (V) and 5,500 MB/S at 1.05 V.

Samsung was able to achieve better performance scores by doubling the number of memory subdivisions within a DRAM cell from 8 to 16. The new memory is, therefore, able to attain a much higher speed while reducing power consumption.

With mass production beginning soon, we could be very well assured to see the new DRAM on Samsung's Galaxy S10 flagship expected next year.

