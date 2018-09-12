Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 09:17 IST

Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chip

iPhone Xs Max is expected to weigh a massive 7.34 ounces that is 208.08 grams.

The Apple event is just around the corner and the internet is flooded with last-minute rumours about the upcoming phones.

Sources have told 9to5Mac that iPhone Xs Max would not only be the tallest (6.5-inch) or the largest phone from the iPhone-makers, but also the heaviest of them all. It is expected to weigh a massive 7.34 ounces that is 208.08 grams which would also make it heavier than the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (201 grams). This device is expected to be heavier than the iPhone 8 Plus that also weighs a massive 7.13-ounce that is 202.13 grams. The Xs Max is expected to add a few grams because of the stainless steel frame which on the iPhone 8 Plus is currently made out of aluminum.

A customer tries out an iPhone 6s Plus and an iPhone 6s at an Apple Store. Reuters

A customer tries out an iPhone 6s Plus and an iPhone 6s at an Apple Store. Reuters

The source also adds that Apple is expected to price the iPhone Xs Max at $999 and that it may not come with fast charging capabilities. Instead, it plans to stick with the 5W charging brick with USB-A in the box.

Other rumours include finer details such as the holes at the bottom of the phone where the Lightning port is placed. The iPhone Xs Max bearing a dual SIM will have four holes on one side and seven holes on the other.

The event may also see Apple upgrading its Watch chipset to a 64-bit architecture, which would be an upgrade from 32-bit SoC which was used in the Watch S3. Apple has already upgraded all iPhones, iPad, and Mac to 64-bit and it seems the Apple Watch which was the remaining straw may finally come with an upgrade.

To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.

