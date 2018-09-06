Apple has already sent out the invitations for their launch event taking place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on the 12 September. The names of the phones aren't out yet, but the prices are supposedly out. No surprises there.

In a recent leak, the name of the upcoming OLED iPhones was speculated to be iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max instead of the Plus label. There has been no speculation over the name of the 6.1-inch LCD model, yet. The leaked information has also given out images of the new iPhone which showed the new gold variant with a glossy gold frame which has never been seen before on an iPhone.

According to the report in Macerkopf, the prices of the upcoming iPhones were calculated and provided to them from two different sources. The price leaks are usually an estimation and not the exact value. But the report claims that these sources are reliable.

The prices are said to be set at €909 (around Rs 75,000) for iPhone Xs, €1,149 (around Rs 96,000) for iPhone Xs Max. This is said to be for the base variant of 64 GB. But the prices may differ according to the market that they are sold in.

Also, the 256 GB model is expected to come at 170 euros more and in the US $150 more.

It is speculated that Apple might also offer a 512 GB model, but whether it would come for all the three iPhones or only a certain model is still sketchy.

Using the pricing reported in Macerkopf as the benchmark 9to5 mac reports that the unnamed base model will be up for $699, iPhone Xs in the US can be expected to be priced at $799 and the iPhone Xs Max at $999.

So basically the prices mentioned are similar to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X launched last year regardless of where you live. This will only be confirmed when the official prices are out, but we won't complain if there's a drop in the official prices.