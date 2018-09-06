Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 20:59 IST

Leaked prices of iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs and unnamed 6.1 LCD iPhone surface online

It is speculated that Apple might also offer a 512 GB model for few or all of the three iPhones.

Apple has already sent out the invitations for their launch event taking place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on the 12 September. The names of the phones aren't out yet, but the prices are supposedly out. No surprises there.

In a recent leak, the name of the upcoming OLED iPhones was speculated to be iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max instead of the Plus label. There has been no speculation over the name of the 6.1-inch LCD model, yet. The leaked information has also given out images of the new iPhone which showed the new gold variant with a glossy gold frame which has never been seen before on an iPhone.

The Apple iPhone X.

The Apple iPhone X.

According to the report in Macerkopf, the prices of the upcoming iPhones were calculated and provided to them from two different sources. The price leaks are usually an estimation and not the exact value. But the report claims that these sources are reliable.

The prices are said to be set at €909 (around Rs 75,000) for iPhone Xs, €1,149 (around Rs 96,000) for iPhone Xs Max. This is said to be for the base variant of 64 GB. But the prices may differ according to the market that they are sold in.

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

Also, the 256 GB model is expected to come at 170 euros more and in the US $150 more.

It is speculated that Apple might also offer a 512 GB model, but whether it would come for all the three iPhones or only a certain model is still sketchy.

Using the pricing reported in Macerkopf as the benchmark 9to5 mac reports that the unnamed base model will be up for $699, iPhone Xs in the US can be expected to be priced at $799 and the iPhone Xs Max at $999.

So basically the prices mentioned are similar to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X launched last year regardless of where you live. This will only be confirmed when the official prices are out, but we won't complain if there's a drop in the official prices.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

iPhone XS Max

Apple to name larger 6.5-inch iPhone as the iPhone XS Max, to drop 'Plus' label

Sep 06, 2018

iPhone XS

Leaked images of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones show off new Gold variant

Aug 31, 2018

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 'logic board' issues to be repaired for free: All you need to know

Sep 01, 2018

Apple

Apple might make wearable devices, buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

Aug 30, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 First Impressions: A pleasant experience with good looks, big battery

Aug 28, 2018

Moto One

Moto P30 Note could be launched as Moto One power at IFA: Report

Aug 27, 2018

science

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Space elevator

A lift to the skies: Japan takes the first step towards building a 'space elevator'

Sep 06, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018