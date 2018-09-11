It would seem that if you don't have an Apple device or if you are not a fan of Microsoft's Edge browser, you may still be able to catch the live stream of Apple unveiling the 2018 lineup of iPhones. There is now hope. in accordance to rumours circulating a month back, it would seem that Apple will be live streaming its Keynote on 12 September on Twitter.

Apple has confirmed this in a tweet which says "Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. Now, as it so happens, this is Twitter's “Promoted Only” ad product, which as per TechCrunch "allows a business to only show a tweet to users targeted in an ad campaign."

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Apple's official twitter handle hasn't tweeted this. However, the wording on the tweet has made it quite clear that Apple has every intention of increasing its viewing audience while unveiling the new iPhones. The WWDC keynote was live streamed on both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox as well, and it was something that had never happened before. We hope that the iPhone launch also follows suit.

In case you need to know what exactly you can expect from the Apple keynote on 12 September, here's a detailed list.