tech2 News Staff

Huawei has also joined its fellow smartphone brands in running a Republic Day sale. Huawei has held its sale on Amazon offering the Huawei P20 Lite at a discounted price from 25 January till 31 January. The Chinese smartphone brand is also is giving a free gift with its recently launched Huawei Y9, but it is not available at a discounted price.

The Huawei P20 Lite gets a discount of Rs 7,000 from its launch price of Rs 19,999 and will be available during the sale at Rs 12,999.

In addition to the price drop, customers can also avail the no-cost EMI purchase by using an HDFC Bank credit card. Also, an instant discount of 5 percent can be availed by using an ICICI bank card.

The gift that the Huawei Y9 buyers will be bestowed with is a Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth headset worth Rs. 2,990. The Huawei Y9 will be up for sale for Rs 15,990

Specifications of Huawei P20 Lite

The P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. Under the hood, the device has a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC alongside 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.

The device sports a dual-camera at the back with 16 MP + 2 MP setup alongside a LED flash. At the front, there is a 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture which can record videos in 1080p.

In terms of connectivity, it has a dual-SIM slot with 4G VoLTE connectivity. Apart from that, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a reversible USB type-C port. The P20 lite has a 3,000 mAh battery.

Specifications of Huawei Y9

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is powered by a Hisilicon Kirin 710 (12 nm) CPU processor and is available in a single storage variant in India — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. The memory can be expanded using microSD up to 400 GB.

In terms of optics, it has a dual camera at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with a 2 MP secondary sensor. Up front, the device features a dual camera set up as well — 16 MP and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Videos can be shot on 1080p at 30 fps and 1080p at 30 fps. There is an LED flash and there is support for HDR, panorama and HDR.

There is a fingerprint mounted on the rear.

It runs Android 8.0 Oreo coupled with EMUI 8.2, and is powered by a 4,000 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

The colours include — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple.

