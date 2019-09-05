tech2 News Staff

At Reliance's annual general meeting last month, the company chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, announced Jio's broadband internet services arm called JioFiber. At the event, Ambani gave us a glimpse of what the internet speeds would be like, the kind of plans that will be available for it, however, complete details will only be revealed today (5 September) when the services commercial operating official begins. Ahead of the rollout, from tariff plans to service offers, here's all you need to know about JioFiber.

JioFiber service internet speeds and tariff plans

JioFiber services will offer internet services at speeds going from 100 Mbps all the way to 1 Gbps. The tariff plans would begin from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the plans you opt for.

JioFiber service offers

As part of the JioFiber service, customers will be eligible to get a free 4K set-top box and a landline connection. This landline connection will let you make voice calls across India on other mobile phones as well as landline numbers. The set-top box will let you make video calls, provided you have a webcam attached to your TV, to other Jio users across platform using the JioCall app.

As part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, users who opt for annual plans will be eligible for a free HD or 4K LED TVs.

JioFiber services will also come bundled with OTT applications so that you don’t have to pay separately to access these services. As of now, we do not know which OTT services are part of this plan.

The Jio First Day First Show offer will also let Premium JioFiber customers watch movies on their TVs on the same day as their theatrical release. This feature will be available from mid-2020 onwards.

