Sunday, September 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reliance JioFiber broadband internet service rolls out on 5 September: All we know

Ahead of the rollout, from tariff plans to service offers, here's all you need to know about JioFiber.


tech2 News StaffSep 01, 2019 14:12:33 IST

At 42nd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the company chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, announced Jio's broadband internet services arm called JioFiber. The commercial operation of the service is scheduled to begin from 5 September. Ahead of the rollout, from tariff plans to service offers, here's all you need to know about JioFiber.

Reliance JioFiber broadband internet service rolls out on 5 September: All we know

JioFiber services will roll out on 5 September. Image: Jio

JioFiber service internet speeds and tariff plans

JioFiber services will offer internet services at speeds going from 100 Mbps all the way to 1 Gbps. The tariff plans would begin from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000 per month depending on the plans you opt for.

JioFiber service offers

As part of the JioFiber service, customers will be eligible to get a free 4K set-top box and a landline connection. This landline connection will let you make voice calls across India on other mobile phones as well as landline numbers. The set-top box will let you make video calls, provided you have a webcam attached to your TV, to other Jio users across platform using the JioCall app.

As part of the JioFiber Welcome Offer, users who opt for annual plans will be eligible for a free HD or 4K LED TVs.

JioFiber services will also come bundled with OTT applications so that you don’t have to pay separately to access these services. As of now, we do not know which OTT services are part of this plan.

The Jio First Day First Show offer will also let Premium JioFiber customers watch movies on their TVs on the same day as their theatrical release. This feature will be available from mid-2020 onwards.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has gained over 82.6 lakh subscribers in June this year, says TRAI

Aug 20, 2019
Reliance Jio has gained over 82.6 lakh subscribers in June this year, says TRAI
How to register for the Jio Giga Fiber broadband service

Jio Giga Fiber

How to register for the Jio Giga Fiber broadband service

Aug 19, 2019
Reliance Jio becomes top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 crore in 3 years

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio becomes top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 crore in 3 years

Aug 28, 2019
Reliance Jio records fastest 4G download speed in July, according to TRAI

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio records fastest 4G download speed in July, according to TRAI

Aug 20, 2019
Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

Aug 19, 2019
Sensex 129 points down, Nifty at 11,000-mark in afternoon trade; Vodafone Idea slumps by over 6%, Britannia falls further by over 4%

NewsTracker

Sensex 129 points down, Nifty at 11,000-mark in afternoon trade; Vodafone Idea slumps by over 6%, Britannia falls further by over 4%

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019