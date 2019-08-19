Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
How to register for the Jio Giga Fiber broadband service

The tariff plans for this service will start from Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month.


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 13:04:31 IST

Reliance has recently announced its Jio Giga Fiber broadband service in India which will roll out on 5 September. The tariff plans for this service will start from Rs 700 and will go up to Rs 10,000 per month. Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has promised that the service will offer a base speed of 100 Mbps, with the fastest ones topping out at 1 Gbps.

With this Jio Giga Fiber service, you can get a free HD or 4K LED TV depending on the plan that you opt for. A free landline connection with unlimited calling and a 4K set-top box will also be given to buyers as per the type of tariff plan they have chosen.

So now if you are wondering how to get this service at your home, here is how you can register:

(Also read: JioFiber broadband internet service rollout starts from 5 September; monthly plans begin from Rs 700 onwards)

Step 1: Go to the Jio Giga Fiber Registration website

Step 2: Enter the address where you want to set up the broadband connection

Step 3: Fill up the required details like Name, email ID and mobile number

Step 4: You will get an OTP for verification. Enter that OTP on the website

Step 5:  A Reliance Jio executive will call you to set up a meeting and get all the other info verified

And that's it, you are now good to go. A Reliance Jio executive will visit you to verify your original documents including ID proof and address proof.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


