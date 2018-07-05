Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 July, 2018 13:37 IST

Reliance Jio announces 'Monsoon Hungama Offer', an exchange offer for JioPhone

Dubbed the Monsoon Hungama Offer, the announcement was made at the 41st Reliance AGM.

Jio has announced a 'Monsoon Hungama Offer' where people can exchange their existing feature phones with a new JioPhone, which was launched last year. As part of the exchange offer, users can buy a JioPhone for Rs 501.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani announced the offer at the 41st Annual General Meeting of RIL.

The first JioPhone feature was announced during the Reliance AGM last year. The phone runs on KaiOS and supports 22 Indian languages which include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogra, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

It packs in a 2,000 mAh battery which can run for 12 hours of continuous talk time and 15 days of standby time, claims Jio.

The phone also packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 chipset, which is supported by an Adreno 304 GPU.

The newly launched feature phone, JioPhone2, will start selling at Rs 2,999 from 15 August. It is expected to come with a better keypad and a larger display. Apart from that, it is expected to come with Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp natively.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

