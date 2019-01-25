tech2 News Staff

Leading e-retailers Amazon and Flipkart just closed their first sale of the year, but with Republic Day still a few good hours away Reliance Digital has come up with its special sale for its consumer as part of celebrating the occasion.

The Digital India Sale will run throughout the weekend starting today and continue till 27 January. During the sale, Reliance Digital will provide consumers with a cashback offer of 26 percent on a wide range of 'latest technology.' The cashback offer is divided into two parts- 16 percent unlimited cashback and 10 percent cashback from leading banks like Kotak Mahindra, Citi Bank and HDFC bank.

Apart from the cashback offer, prospective buyers can grab deals on consumers electronics and appliances as well. As part of the sale, Reliance Digital will offer Oppo's affordable smartphone Oppo A7 for a price of Rs 14,990. For the sophisticated ones, Reliance Digital is providing Apple iPad for an offer price of Rs 32,000. The company mentions that Apple iPhones will be available at a discount price as well. However, Reliance Digital has not shared any details on the product models. Fitness enthusiasts can grab a good 15 percent discount on Fitbit's smartwatch Fitbit Versa and Iconic.

Laptops with 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 38,999. For those who buy the laptop during the sale, they will get Motorola wireless headphone for free.

Reliance Digital has bundled combo deal on Amazon's smart products. As part of this deal, the company is offering Echo Dot Speaker and Amazon Fire Stick for a special price of Rs 5,499.

Apart from consumer electronics, consumers can grab discounts on electronic appliances as well. Reliance is offering semi-automatic washing machine (8kg) for a price of Rs 7,490. Moreover, consumers will get zero down payment and EMI options on select products during the three-day sale.

