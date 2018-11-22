tech2 News Staff

After its launch in China last week, Oppo A7 has finally been announced in India. The smartphone is currently listed on the Oppo India website and also on the Amazon India website. The India launch dates, however, are unknown.

The smartphone is also currently listed on the China and Nepal websites; sales in China begin today, on 22 November.

The price of the device is shown to be CNY 1,599 (about Rs 16,500) for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. The device is available only in that one storage configuration in the country. In Nepal however, the device has been priced at NPR 35,790 (about Rs 22,200) for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage variant.

The device features a 6.2-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, along with two storage variants; one 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage option and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage option. Storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Oppo A7 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera unit is a 16 MP sensor.

In terms of connectivity options, the device has a dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The A7 also features the following sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2. A large 4,230mAh battery powers the device.

It is available in three colours, Fresh Powder, Lake Light Green and Amber Gold.