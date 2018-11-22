Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oppo A7 with a 6.2-Inch display and Snapdragon 450 to launch in India soon

Oppo A7 has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera set up at the back, and a 16 MP camera unit on the front.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 15:46 PM IST

After its launch in China last week, Oppo A7 has finally been announced in India. The smartphone is currently listed on the Oppo India website and also on the Amazon India website. The India launch dates, however, are unknown.

The smartphone is also currently listed on the China and Nepal websites; sales in China begin today, on 22 November.

The price of the device is shown to be CNY 1,599 (about Rs 16,500) for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant. The device is available only in that one storage configuration in the country. In Nepal however, the device has been priced at NPR 35,790 (about Rs 22,200) for the 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage variant.

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

The device features a 6.2-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also a waterdrop notch housing the front-facing camera.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, along with two storage variants; one 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage option and a 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage option. Storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the Oppo A7 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front-facing camera unit is a 16 MP sensor.

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

Oppo A7. Image: Oppo China

In terms of connectivity options, the device has a dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB with OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The A7 also features the following sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box coupled with Oppo's custom ColorOS 5.2. A large 4,230mAh battery powers the device.

It is available in three colours, Fresh Powder, Lake Light Green and Amber Gold.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Oppo A7

Oppo A7 with a 6.2-Inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched at CNY 1,599

Nov 18, 2018

Oppo

Oppo A7 gets listed on Geekbench with two model numbers sporting a 6.2-inch display

Nov 13, 2018

Apple

Apple not in talks 'at any level' to settle legal disputes with Qualcomm

Nov 08, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 image renders surface online with smaller notch, triple rear-cameras

Nov 13, 2018

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 13,999: Features, Specifications

Nov 22, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 spotted on AnTuTu with a score of 362,292 points

Nov 15, 2018

science

Battery Technology

Chinese startup claims to have cracked solid-state batteries, begun production

Nov 22, 2018

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018