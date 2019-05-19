tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has been teasing its upcoming flagship quite a lot over the past couple of days with pot shots at competitors such as OnePlus. Now the company has revealed a new teaser for the smartphone which shows a new feature for the device.

It would appear, from Redmi's CEO Lu Weibing has shared a new teaser on his official Weibo page which showed that the phone will come with a pop-up motorised camera on the front of the device. He also said that the this flagship phone is going to be lighter than other devices that come with a pop-up selfie camera.

Although nothing official is known yet about the upcoming Redmi device, a leaked photo showed a protective screen layer with ‘Redmi K20 Pro’ mentioned on it. Additionally, it mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 6.39 AMOLED screen and a 4,000 mAh battery.

At Google I/O 2019, the company revealed that 21 devices from 13 smartphone makers will be getting the Android Q beta program. Two of those devices will be the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has said on his official Weibo account that the upcoming Redmi flagship will also be part of this beta program.

