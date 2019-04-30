Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Redmi Y3 to go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm today: All you need to know

The Redmi Y3 sports a 32 MP selfie camera with EIS and a Snapdragon 632 SoC and a 6.26-inch display.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 08:01:26 IST

To further strengthen its grasp on the sub-Rs 10,000 budget smartphone category, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Y3 smartphone in India. After a weeks wait, the company's finally ready to begin shipping the smartphone later today.

The Redmi Y3 will be available on Amazon.in and Mi.com at 12 pm (yes, its a flash sale) and going to be sold in two variants — a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,990 and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model priced at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3. Image:tech2/Omkar Patne

For more on the smartphone, head on to our in-depth review of the Redmi Y3, complete with camera samples and performance comparisons here.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 comes features a 6.26-inch notched display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Andreno 506 GPU, along with options for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Running the device is Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10, and a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone.

For optics, the Redmi Y3 sports 32 MP front sensor, the highlight of the device. The front sensor comes with Electronic Image Stabiliser, auto HDR and an AI portrait mode.

At the rear, the Redmi Y3 has a dual-camera setup, with a 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensor, of which the 12 MP one has a PDAF lens, and the 2 MP camera comes with a depth sensor.

The smartphone will come in blue, black and red colour variants.

