tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi isn't the fastest when it comes to pushing out Android updates, even though the company does focus a lot on improving MIUI, it's skinned version of Android.

The Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and the Redmi Y2, all phones that were launched by the company last year running Android 8.1 Oreo were expected to be upgraded to Android Pie. This was after the phones were listed on a MIUI forum page which stated that these phones will be receiving a future upgrade to Android Pie.

However, as per a report by GSMArena, the list of Xiaomi devices getting various OS upgrades has now been updated to reflect that plans have been changed and the update to Android Pie has now been suspended for the three phones.

This would be bad news for owners of these devices. However, they will continue to receive MIUI updates which will likely introduce new security patches.

The Redmi S2 which is also known as the Redmi Y2 (review) in India, launched in May 2018 while the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were announced in June 2018. The Redmi Y2 has a 5.99-inch display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It also has a dual rear-camera setup (12 MP + 5 MP), a 16 MP selfie camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a successor to the Redmi Y2 soon on 24 April.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A, meanwhile, were launched together and feature same 5.45-inch HD+ display and are both powered by 3000 mAh batteries. The former has an Helio P22 octa-core chipset while the Redmi 6A is powered by the quad-core Helio A22 SoC.

The Redmi 6 comes with either 3 or 4 GB of RAM, with up to 64 GB of storage while the less-expensive Redmi 6A comes with 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 GB of storage. You also get dual rear cameras on the Redmi 6 (12 MP + 5 MP) and a single 13 MP shooter on the Redmi 6A. Both phones have a 5 MP selfie camera.

