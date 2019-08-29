Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
Redmi TV launched in China at a price of CNY 3,799: Here is all you need to know

Redmi TV runs on Xiaomi’s custom Patchwall OS based on Android and features a 70-inch 4K HDR display.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 16:50:27 IST

Today, Redmi has launched its first-ever smart TV in China along with Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 and three new models of Redmibook 14. Redmi TV is priced at CNY 3,799 (Rs 38,000 approx).

This newly launched smart TV will be available for purchase from 3 September in China. The company has not yet released any official India launch date as of now but it is being speculated that it might land in Indian markets soon.

As for the specs of Redmi TV, it comes with a 70-inch 4K HDR display with thin bezels on the side. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 quad-core processor and it comes with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. For connectivity, Redmi TV comes with 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

On the software front, Redmi TV runs on the Android-based PatchWall Operating system. It also supports Dolby Audio and DTS HD.

Redmi TV features a 70-inch 4K HDR display. Image: Redmi

Along with the TV, Redmi also launched two smartphones — Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro today. Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. It is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 14,000). The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. Whereas, Redmi Note 8 uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. Its starting price is CNY 999 (approx Rs 10,000).

Redmi also launched a refreshed version of the already existing RedmiBook 14. Xiaomi has announced three new models, two of which are powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and one of them runs on 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor.

