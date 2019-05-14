tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi, just yesterday, announced that the company's budget-oriented Redmi Note 7 series had already reached the 2 million sales milestone within a couple of months. But the Chinese brand is not known to dwell on its laurels for too long and has just begun teasing a new 48 MP camera phone.

Xiaomi India initially refrained from revealing any more information about the phone after posting a teaser from its official Twitter handle. But this was soon followed by the official Redmi India Twitter account hinting that a new phone will debut under its brand.

From what we know so far, the phone could sit alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro that was launched in late February featuring a 48 MP primary camera. What's also interesting is that the teaser notably comes just days after Xiaomi teased the launch of a smartphone with a triple-lens setup in India.

An all-new #Redmi with a new 48MP Super camera is coming. RT if you wanna know what the #48MPForEveryone is all about! pic.twitter.com/8MOfCVtaLs — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 14, 2019

The company is also planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in the country, and all these pieces of a jigsaw do point towards a new mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

The tweet teasing the 48 MP camera states that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will no longer to be the only phone with a 48 MP camera phone in the company's product lineup.

RUNAWAY SUCCESS! Proud that we sold 2M+ #RedmiNote7 & Pro in 2 months! = 2.5 Lakh/week. 🎉 Everyone loved the crazy #48MP @ #RedmiNote7Pro. The demand was probably >1M/week. ❤️ To celebrate, we're bringing another #48MP phone! 📸 Any guesses? RT if excited. 🔄 #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/CzaMLmUCkh — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 13, 2019

Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director of its India operations, Manu Kumar Jain also teased the launch of a new smartphone with a 48 MP camera while announcing the success of the Redmi Note 7 series, but steered clear of revealing anything else.

As of now, we're just as confused as you are, but it shouldn't be long before we have more news about the upcoming smartphone.

