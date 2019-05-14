Tuesday, May 14, 2019Back to
Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP camera to launch in India soon, teaser reveals

The teaser states that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will no longer be the only Xiaomi phone with a 48 MP camera.

tech2 News StaffMay 14, 2019 16:11:41 IST

Xiaomi, just yesterday, announced that the company's budget-oriented Redmi Note 7 series had already reached the 2 million sales milestone within a couple of months. But the Chinese brand is not known to dwell on its laurels for too long and has just begun teasing a new 48 MP camera phone.

Xiaomi India initially refrained from revealing any more information about the phone after posting a teaser from its official Twitter handle. But this was soon followed by the official Redmi India Twitter account hinting that a new phone will debut under its brand.

The 48 MP primary camera along with a 5 MP depth sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: Omkar Patne

The 48 MP primary camera along with a 5 MP depth sensor on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: Omkar Patne

From what we know so far, the phone could sit alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro that was launched in late February featuring a 48 MP primary camera. What's also interesting is that the teaser notably comes just days after Xiaomi teased the launch of a smartphone with a triple-lens setup in India.

The company is also planning to introduce a phone rocking a Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipset in the country, and all these pieces of a jigsaw do point towards a new mid-range phone from Redmi in the pipeline.

The tweet teasing the 48 MP camera states that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will no longer to be the only phone with a 48 MP camera phone in the company's product lineup.

Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director of its India operations, Manu Kumar Jain also teased the launch of a new smartphone with a 48 MP camera while announcing the success of the Redmi Note 7 series, but steered clear of revealing anything else.

As of now, we're just as confused as you are, but it shouldn't be long before we have more news about the upcoming smartphone.

