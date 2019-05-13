Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series crosses two million sales in two months since launch

The official Redmi India Twitter account also teased the launch of a new 48 MP update

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 21:52:30 IST

The Redmi Note 7 series was launched in India on 28 February and both the phones went on sale on 13 March. Two months later, the Redmi Note 7 series has reached a milestone of having surpassed the sale of two million units.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series crosses two million sales in two months since launch

Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi announced this achievement on their official Redmi Twitter account and teased the launch of a new 48 MP 2.0 update.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

For the design and display of the phone, Xiaomi has gone for something called "aura design". The display is a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. Bezels are restricted to 1.9 mm. Sunlight display and Reading modes have been retained. The phone also has 2.5D curved glass on the front and back. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

The Sony sensor is 27.5 percent bigger than what we see on the iPhone XS Max which starts at a lakh. But that isn't to say that the Note 7 Pro will click better pictures than the iPhone XS Max.

Xiaomi’s very own Super Pixel technology is used here. It combines 4 pixels to make one, large 1.6μm pixel for detailed images even in darker conditions.

The phone will have a handheld night photography mode as well. Also, there is a 4K recording @30 fps with EIS now on the Note 7 Pro rear cameras.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

On the front, Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13 MP sensor and comes with a whole bunch of AI features such as studio lighting feature, scene detection, portrait mode, and AI face unlock.

The phone has launched with gradient finishes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black colour variants.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie out of the box and it already has the enhanced MIUI system optimization protocols to give you 10 percent faster system responsiveness, or so Xiaomi claims.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4, making this the most powerful Redmi Note yet!

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and for Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM 128 GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 7 Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

PUBG Mobile being played on Android smartphone. Image: tech2/Omkar

PUBG Mobile being played on Android smartphone. Image: tech2/Omkar

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup.  Also, Redmi Note 7 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 7 sports a 12 MP + 2 MP AI dual rear camera with the primary lens being a 1.25-micron sensor.  There is also support for a steady, handheld night photography mode. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

The Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three colours — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3 GB and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB and 64 GB storage variant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout guest Ravichandran Ashwin explains the variations he used in IPL 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 goes to space, clicks photos, and survives a 35,000 meter drop

May 06, 2019
Redmi Note 7 goes to space, clicks photos, and survives a 35,000 meter drop
Xiaomi's latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro brings Fortnite support

Redmi

Xiaomi's latest MIUI 10.2.10.0 update for the Redmi Note 7 Pro brings Fortnite support

Apr 30, 2019
Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 could be announced on 13 May along with 'one more thing'

Redmi

Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 could be announced on 13 May along with 'one more thing'

May 07, 2019
Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro alternatives: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy A50 and more

Apr 29, 2019
Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro sale at 12 pm today on Flipkart, Realme online store; priced from Rs 13,999

Apr 29, 2019
Redmi Note 7 users begin to receive new MIUI update featuring camera refinements

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 users begin to receive new MIUI update featuring camera refinements

Apr 30, 2019

science

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

Dogs

Outbreak of rare bacterial disease in dogs could also be passed on to humans

May 13, 2019
SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

SpaceX

SpaceX gears up to launch sixty demo Starlink internet satellites on 15 May

May 13, 2019
Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos's vision for humanity involves hydrogen-powered rockets and rotating habitats

May 13, 2019
Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

Wildlife

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

May 13, 2019