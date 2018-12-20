tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Pro at an event in China in 2016 and since then we haven't seen a successor of the device, until now. It appears that in 2019, we may see the Redmi 2 Pro.

Teasers for the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 have surfaced online, and the device will apparently feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC. The device is apparently going to be the same one which will feature 48 MP camera.

A Xiaomi phone with a 48 MP rear camera was confirmed by Xiaomi president Lin Bin, was reportedly a Redmi device and will go official in January 2019.

It also features an in-screen camera hole display design, similar to the Infinity-O display, the one which is expected to be on the Galaxy A8s. The Infinity-O display is essentially a small hole on the top of the phone's display from where the front-facing camera peeps out.

The display on the new 48 MP packed Redmi device is expected to be an LCD unit made by BOE, China.

In terms of optics, there might be a triple camera set up at the back with one of the sensors being a super wide-angle lens.

Reports in the past have suggested that that the device will have a triple camera setup with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP camera configuration. Considering the camera specifications, we might see an expensive price tag for the device.

The device might be launched in variants offering 6 GB, 8 GB RAM and 10 GB of RAM. A 3,700 mAh battery will power the device along with support for Quick Charge 5.0 and wireless charging.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories