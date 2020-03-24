Tuesday, March 24, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 9S with 5,020 mAh battery, Snapdragon 720G SoC launched in Singapore

Redmi Note 9S offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and is available in Glacier, Interstellar Grey and Aurora Blue colour variants.


tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2020 15:24:17 IST

Redmi Note 9 series that includes Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India, now another smartphone of the series – Redmi Note 9S – debuted in Singapore today.

The newly launched smartphone has the same design aspect, battery, and processor as the other two smartphones of the series.

Redmi Note 9s pricing, availability

The 4 GB RAM +64 GB storage variant is priced at MYR 799 (approx Rs 13,700) and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at MYR 899 (approx Rs 15,400).

It is available in Glacier, Interstellar Grey, and Aurora Blue colour variants.

Redmi Note 9s

The smartphone will go on sale in Thailand, Singapore, Malayasia, and China on 7 April.

(Also read: Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 6 Pro

Redmi Note 9s specifications

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Just like the other two smartphones, Redmi Note 9s is also powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. It houses a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

In the camera department, it sports a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the smartphone features a quad camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensors, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 5 MP macro sensor.

