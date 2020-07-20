Monday, July 20, 2020Back to
Redmi Note 9 to debut in India at 12 pm today: Here is how you can watch the launch event live

Redmi Note 9 might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2020 10:03:46 IST

Redmi India launched two smartphones of the Redmi Note 9 series earlier this year: Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Today, the company is expected to announce another smartphone in the series ― Redmi Note 9 ― in India. Redmi Note 9 with 3 GB RAM has already made its global debut back in May.

Redmi Note 9 teaser

Redmi Note 9 launch: How to catch the live updates

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. Viewers can tune in to the company's YouTube page and other social media channels to watch the livestream.

Redmi Note 9 expected specifications

As per a previous report, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 will likely be the same as the one that was launched in May this year. The report suggests that the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch IPS display that has a punch hole cut out on the top left corner. In the camera department, the report reveals that Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The report further suggests that it might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the report hints that Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.

