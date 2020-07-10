Friday, July 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 9 will soon launch in India, Xiaomi teases the smartphone on Twitter

Redmi Note 9 might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2020 09:56:58 IST

Redmi launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India back in March this year. Months later, Xiaomi is now working on launching the Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market, or at least that's what the latest teaser from Redmi India suggests.

Redmi India took to Twitter to share a teaser image of what looks like a championship belt, with "Redmi" and "Note" written on either side. The biggest give away, though, is the big "9" written in the middle of it. And that's why we have all the reason to believe that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 9 in India very soon.

Redmi Note 9 will soon launch in India, Xiaomi teases the smartphone on Twitter

Redmi Note 9 teaser

As per a report by GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 will likely be the same as the one that was launched in May this year. The report suggests that the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch IPS display that has a punch hole cut out on the top left corner. In the camera department, the report reveals that Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The report further suggests that it might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the report hints that Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Jul 07, 2020
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to go on sale today in India at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

Jul 08, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020