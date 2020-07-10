tech2 News Staff

Redmi launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India back in March this year. Months later, Xiaomi is now working on launching the Redmi Note 9 in the Indian market, or at least that's what the latest teaser from Redmi India suggests.

Redmi India took to Twitter to share a teaser image of what looks like a championship belt, with "Redmi" and "Note" written on either side. The biggest give away, though, is the big "9" written in the middle of it. And that's why we have all the reason to believe that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 9 in India very soon.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set for an all new BEAST from the #Redmi family 🙌 Undisputed speed, undisputed performance- the #UndisputedChampion is coming soon! ⚡ Can you guess what we're hinting at? 😉

👉 RT this tweet and head here to get notified: https://t.co/XYxRbFgKft pic.twitter.com/40uAHi8pY0 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 9, 2020

As per a report by GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi Note 9 will likely be the same as the one that was launched in May this year. The report suggests that the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.53-inch IPS display that has a punch hole cut out on the top left corner. In the camera department, the report reveals that Redmi Note 9 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup just like other phones in the series. It is likely to house a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, you might get a 13 MP front camera.

The report further suggests that it might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and is likely to offer up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. Redmi Note 9 will be reportedly equipped by a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

As for pricing, the report hints that Redmi Note 9 might be priced under Rs 15,000.