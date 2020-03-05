Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 6, 6 Pro with 64 MP quad rear camera setup launched, pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively

Realme 6 Pro comes with 4,300 mAh battery and supports ISRO's NavIC technology.


tech2 News StaffMar 05, 2020 17:48:18 IST

Realme today launched its Realme 6 series phones: Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The two smartphones feature 64 MP quad-camera setups at the back and run on Android 10 based Realme UI. Realme 6 Pro sports a dual selfie punch hole camera and it supports ISRO's NavIC technology.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro pricing, availability and sale offers

Realme 6 comes in three storage variants that include a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option priced at Rs 12,999, a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option priced at Rs 14,999, and lastly, an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999. In terms of colours, you get Comet Blue and Comet White.

It will go on sale on 11 March on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 6, 6 Pro with 64 MP quad rear camera setup launched, pricing starts at Rs 12,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively

Realme 6 Pro comes with a punch hole dual selfie camera setup at the front.

Realme 6 Pro is available in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 17,999, and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at Rs 18,999. It will come in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on 13 March on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Ultra smooth display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based Realme UI. Realme 6 Pro offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that houses 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto camera, and 2 MP macro camera. The camera supports 4K video recording and a 20X hybrid zoom. For selfies, you get a dual punch hole camera setup that has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera.

Realme 6 Pro is equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 technology. It houses a Type C port and speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and runs the Android 10 based Realme UI.

On the camera front, Realme 6 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16 MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme 6 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W Flash charge tech.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme 6

Realme 6, 6 Pro leaks suggest that they might be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Mar 02, 2020
Realme 6, 6 Pro leaks suggest that they might be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively
Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench, official teaser also reveals key details

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro spotted on Geekbench, official teaser also reveals key details

Feb 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020