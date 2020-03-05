tech2 News Staff

Realme today launched its Realme 6 series phones: Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The two smartphones feature 64 MP quad-camera setups at the back and run on Android 10 based Realme UI. Realme 6 Pro sports a dual selfie punch hole camera and it supports ISRO's NavIC technology.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro pricing, availability and sale offers

Realme 6 comes in three storage variants that include a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option priced at Rs 12,999, a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option priced at Rs 14,999, and lastly, an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 15,999. In terms of colours, you get Comet Blue and Comet White.

It will go on sale on 11 March on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 6 Pro is available in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage at Rs 17,999, and an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at Rs 18,999. It will come in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on 13 March on Flipkart at 12.00 pm.

Realme 6 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Ultra smooth display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display comes with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and runs on the Android 10 based Realme UI. Realme 6 Pro offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup that houses 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 12 MP telephoto camera, and 2 MP macro camera. The camera supports 4K video recording and a 20X hybrid zoom. For selfies, you get a dual punch hole camera setup that has a 16 MP Sony IMX471 primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera.

Realme 6 Pro is equipped with a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W VOOC Flash charge 4.0 technology. It houses a Type C port and speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

Realme 6 specifications

Realme 6 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+ Ultra Smooth display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor and runs the Android 10 based Realme UI.

On the camera front, Realme 6 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 macro sensor. For selfies, you get a 16 MP punch-hole front camera.

Realme 6 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30 W Flash charge tech.

