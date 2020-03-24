tech2 News Staff

Redmi launched its Redmi Note 9 series a couple of weeks ago in India. The series included Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, while the Note 9 Pro already went on sale, the first sale of latter was due today (24 March) but has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As per the Redmi India Twitter account, Redmi Note 9 Pro was up for sale at 12.00 pm today but due to lockdowns in several parts of the country, the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been postponed. The revised sale date has not been announced as of now.

📢 ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to recent state lockdowns across the Nation, we're postponing the 1st sale of #RedmiNote9ProMax to a later date. We'd like to confirm that the sale of #RedmiNote9Pro WILL HAPPEN as scheduled, tomorrow (24th) at 12 noon. ❤️️ Thank you! #NoMiWithoutYou 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h69wBRnoNw — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 23, 2020

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max pricing

The Note 9 Pro Max comes in three storage and RAM variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage - Rs 14,999

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 16,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 18,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and comes with NavIC support. It houses a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 128 internal storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display that has a 16:9 screen to body ratio. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 64 MP quad-camera setup at the rear that includes 8 MP secondary ultra-wide sensor and 5 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. It features a 32 MP selfie camera up front.

