Monday, August 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition model to soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek G90T chipset and houses a 4,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffAug 10, 2020 16:53:31 IST

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) in India last year at a starting price of Rs 14,999 but it's price was recently increased to Rs 15,999 due to hike in GST rates.

While the Redmi Note 9 series is already launched and selling in the Indian market, Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a Special Edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India soon.

The official company tweet confirms that a "new special edition is about to join" the Redmi Note 8 Pro family. While it's not entirely clear yet, but going by the teaser, it could just be a new colour variant of the smartphone.

Since the teaser shows the hints of red and orange colours, which is the same as the Twilight Orange that was introduced in China back in January this year, it is expected that said special edition will come in the same colour variant. Right now, the smartphone is available in just Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Special Edition model to soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime to launch in India at 12 pm today: Here is how to watch the launch event live

Aug 04, 2020
Redmi 9 Prime to launch in India at 12 pm today: Here is how to watch the launch event live
Xiaomi working on a MIUI update with no pre-installed blocked apps, says Manu Kumar Jain

Xiaomi

Xiaomi working on a MIUI update with no pre-installed blocked apps, says Manu Kumar Jain

Aug 07, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799

Xiaomi Mi Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick with support for FHD video streaming launched in India at Rs 2,799

Aug 05, 2020
Mi TV users will now be able to access new Disney Plus Hotstar content two hours before official release

Mi TV and Hotstar Disney+

Mi TV users will now be able to access new Disney Plus Hotstar content two hours before official release

Aug 06, 2020
Redmi 9 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 4 August, may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on 4 August, may go on sale during Amazon Prime Day

Jul 27, 2020
Xiaomi Mi TV stick to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Mi TV Stick

Xiaomi Mi TV stick to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the livestream

Aug 05, 2020

science

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020