tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) in India last year at a starting price of Rs 14,999 but it's price was recently increased to Rs 15,999 due to hike in GST rates.

While the Redmi Note 9 series is already launched and selling in the Indian market, Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a Special Edition of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India soon.

The official company tweet confirms that a "new special edition is about to join" the Redmi Note 8 Pro family. While it's not entirely clear yet, but going by the teaser, it could just be a new colour variant of the smartphone.

Since the teaser shows the hints of red and orange colours, which is the same as the Twilight Orange that was introduced in China back in January this year, it is expected that said special edition will come in the same colour variant. Right now, the smartphone is available in just Electric Blue, Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black colour variants.

A new special edition is about to join our #RedmiNote8Pro family. Can you guess the name of the color? Hint: Xiaomi

Answer: ____ #LiveToCreate pic.twitter.com/Jobnrmcf4C — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 9, 2020

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.