tech2 News Staff

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is rumoured to be launched on 29 August in China. The highlight of this smartphone is that it is expected to come with a 64 MP camera. If true, this smartphone will be the brand's first smartphone to have a 64 MP camera.

If we talk about the latest leaks, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come in a dark green colour variant. As per a hands-on image shared by Gizmochina, the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in a dark green colour variant.

According to the image, Redmi Note 8 Pro's back design will be similar to the company's flagship Redmi K20 Pro (Review) or Redmi K20.

The image shows off a triple camera setup at the back, and it is expected to include a 64 MP sensor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi India head Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed the launch of a Redmi TV which is expected to have a 70-inch screen, on 29 August.

