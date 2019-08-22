Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on image leaked, reveals dark green colour variant

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor and 64 MP camera.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 12:49:42 IST

As per previous leaks, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is rumoured to be launched on 29 August in China. The highlight of this smartphone is that it is expected to come with a 64 MP camera. If true, this smartphone will be the brand's first smartphone to have a 64 MP camera.

If we talk about the latest leaks, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come in a dark green colour variant. As per a hands-on image shared by Gizmochina, the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in a dark green colour variant.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch its first smart TV Redmi Note8 Pro. Image: Reuters

According to the image, Redmi Note 8 Pro's back design will be similar to the company's flagship Redmi K20 Pro (Review) or Redmi K20.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with a 64 MP camera. Image: Gizmochina

The image shows off a triple camera setup at the back, and it is expected to include a 64 MP sensor.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is expected to come with MediaTek Helio G90T processor as we heard that Redmi will be launching a gaming smartphone soon. A Redmi gaming smartphone was confirmed when Xiaomi India head Manu Jian tweeted about the same.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has also confirmed the launch of a Redmi TV which is expected to have a 70-inch screen, on 29 August. 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


