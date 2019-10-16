Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch LIVE updates: Expected to come with 64 MP quad-camera setup

tech2 News StaffOct 16, 2019 11:11:52 IST

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Series will be Amazon India exclusive

    Thanks to all the recent teaser, we already know that the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro will exclusively sell on Amazon India. The e-commerce platform is currently also hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festivalwhich ends tomorrow, that is, 17 October, and the Redmi Note 8 series is expected to be available for purchase during this sale itself.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 8 Series will launch in India at 12 pm IST today

    You can watch the event live here:

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Redmi Note 8 Pro is Xiaomi's first smartphone to sport the 64 MP camera

    The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro were launched in China last month. While the Pro variant comes with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens, the Redmi Note 8's primary sensor will be a 48 MP lens.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Welcome to the Redmi Note 8 Series liveblog!

Just days after launching the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is now set to launch its first 64 MP camera smartphone in India today. As confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain last week, the company will be hosting an event in New Delhi today to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro and likely the Redmi Note 8 as well.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is likely to pack with 4,500 mAh battery which might be equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities.

The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's official YouTube page, mi.com and on Amazon India.

From what we know so far, per Amazon India's recent teaser for the Redmi Note 8 series, the smartphone will exclusively sell on the platform. Amazon India is hosting the second leg of the Great Indian Festival, which ends tomorrow, that is, 17 October and the Redmi Note 8 series will likely be available for purchase during this sale.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

Considering Redmi Note 8 Pro has already been announced in China, we can expect that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will sport its new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device.

In terms of processing, the Realme 8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek’s Helio G90T which makes it the first smartphone to run on this chipset. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The device will be running on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. To help in gaming, the device also comes with a liquid cooling chamber.

Redmi Note 8 China specifications

Besides the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi will also likely unveil the Redmi Note 8, which was launched in China with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

Camera-wise, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor as its primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens + 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP dedicated macro lens. Apart from that, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support along with a Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.



