tech2 News Staff

Since the beginning of the year, Xiaomi has announced four price hikes for the Redmi Note 8 (Review), and now there is a fifth one.

The price hike is owing to the increased GST on smartphones that came in to effect from 1 April. Last month only, Redmi Note 8 4 GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 11,999, up by Rs 500. Again, the price of the smartphone is increased by Rs 500 and is now priced at Rs 12,499.

The price of the 6 GB RAM variant remains unchanged at Rs 14,999. To recall, Redmi Note 8 was launched last year at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants.

The new pricing of the smartphone is now reflecting on Mi.com

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration.