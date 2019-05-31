Friday, May 31, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7S to go on open sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12:00 pm today in India

Redmi Note 7S costs Rs 10,999 for 3 GB+32 GB variant and Rs 12,999 for 4 GB+64 GB storage variant.

Tech2 News StaffMay 31, 2019 11:21:51 IST

Launched a few days back, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S will now be on open sale from 12 pm today in India. The device will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the customers who want to buy the device offline can buy it from Mi Home stores.

The Redmi Note 7S will cost Rs 10,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant. The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 in the Indian market. Buyers also have the option of getting discount up to Rs 10,450 on RedmiNote 7S on the exchange via Flipkart.

Redmi Note 7S to go on open sale on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12:00 pm today in India

Redmi Note 7S. Image: tech2

Xiaomi's latest smartphone Redmi Note 7S is available in three colour variants-Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black colour variants.

Redmi Note 7S is going to replace Redmi Note 7 in India.

Redmi Note 7S specifications

Speaking about the specifications, this newly launched device, Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.
On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

