Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S launched in India starting at a price of Rs 10,999

Redmi Note 7S is equipped with 13MP selfie camera and 48MP + 5MP dual rear cameras.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 12:36:48 IST

After launching Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro( review), earlier this year, tech giant, Xiaomi, has geared up to launch its next smartphone of the series—Redmi Note 7S today in India. The Redmi Note 7S be available in two storage variants—3 GB+32 GB and 4 GB+64 GB variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Redmi Note 7S. Image: tech2

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Speaking about the specifications, this newly launched device, Redmi Note 7S, features 6.3-inch Full HD+ and a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels with a Dot Notch Display. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back. Redmi Note 7S allows the users to unlock the phone with both the fingerprint sensor and AI Face unlock option.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 48 MP+ 5 MP rear camera setup. Image: tech2

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with 13 MP selfie camera and 48 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera that features PDAF and EIS. Both the rear camera and front camera come with AI Portrait Mode.

Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Note 7S runs on octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It will feature a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot.

