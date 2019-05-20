Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
Redmi Note 7S India launch highlights: Redmi Note 7 Pro's cameras at a lower price

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 12:47:07 IST

The Redmi Note 7S will come with dual rear-facing camera setup similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7 series will have a new entrant in the form of the Redmi Note 7S today.

The company's been teasing the smartphone as its second smartphone in India with 48 MP rear camera. Unlike usual launch, Xiaomi isn't hosting a formal launch event as such for the phone and has decided to opt for a soft launch beginning at 12 pm today.

Ahead of the official launch, company VP Manu Kumar Jain revealed Redmi Note 7S will sport a glass back panel just like Note 7 Pro along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The hardware inerds, however, are left to be revealed.

Redmi Note 7 Pro. Image: tech2/Omkar

From what we know so far, the Redmi Note 7S is expected to be priced somewhere between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Redmi Note 7S prices and first sale

    To sum things up, the Redmi Note 7S is essentially a Redmi Note 7 with the camera prowess of the Note 7 Pro.

    The phone will be available in two variants:

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage — Rs 10,999
    4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage — Rs 12,999

    First sale happens on 23 May on Mi.com, Mi Homes and Flipkart.
    Will be available across all official offline retails channels soon.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    That's all from us! Thanks for joining in!

  • 12:43 (IST)

    First Impressions of the Redmi Note 7S + Camera samples

    Key takeaway: Does this spell the end of the Redmi Note 7? Read on to find out what we think.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-first-impressions-48-mp-camera-at-rs-10999-rip-redmi-note-7-6665081.html

  • 12:39 (IST)

    That has to go down as the fastest Xiaomi product launch - phew! 

    Here's a lowdown of all the specs and features along with a summary of sale dates and where you can possibly buy the phone.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomis-redmi-note-7s-launched-in-india-starting-at-a-price-of-rs-10999-6666211.html

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Everything else is literally the same as the Redmi Note 7

    6.3-inch LCD display... 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB RAM options...

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides of the phone

    The Redmi Note 7S features Gorilla Glass 5 on both side and also gets a P2i nanocoating making it splash-proof (not waterproof, mind you).

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

    14 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset inside clocked at 2.2 GHz — identical to the Redmi Note 7.

    There's also the same 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 support.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Same 48 MP primary sensor + 5 MP secondary sensor combo as the Redmi Note 7 Pro

    Yup, the Redmi Note 7S literally packs in the same rear camera setup as the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
    On the front, you get a 13 MP selfie shooter, packed into a drop notch above the display.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 7S is here!

    We've just had our first clear look at the phone and it looks almost identical to the Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. Almost impossible to tell the difference.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    12 million Redmi Note series phones sold in 2018

    Manu Kumar Jain says that the reason Redmi Note 7 Pro has been hard to buy is because of its sheer demand. Yeah, well, that's not really the buyer's headache is it?

  • 12:04 (IST)

    The camera is definitely going to be the star of the show

    The 48 MP camera on the Note 7S has to be the highlight on the phone and here are a few early samples revealed by Xiaomi before launch.

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-first-official-image-camera-samples-teased-ahead-of-launch-6656861.html

  • 12:01 (IST)

    We're a minute away from launch!

    Xiaomi isn't hosting a formal launch event as such this time which leads us to believe that there's isn't anything incredibly new about the Redmi Note 7S. 

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Hello and welcome!

    Xiaomi is launching its second smartphone with a 48 MP camera today — the Redmi Note 7S.

    • read more



