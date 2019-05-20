Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7 series will have a new entrant in the form of the Redmi Note 7S today.

The company's been teasing the smartphone as its second smartphone in India with 48 MP rear camera. Unlike usual launch, Xiaomi isn't hosting a formal launch event as such for the phone and has decided to opt for a soft launch beginning at 12 pm today.

Ahead of the official launch, company VP Manu Kumar Jain revealed Redmi Note 7S will sport a glass back panel just like Note 7 Pro along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The hardware inerds, however, are left to be revealed.

From what we know so far, the Redmi Note 7S is expected to be priced somewhere between the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

