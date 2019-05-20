12:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 7S prices and first sale
To sum things up, the Redmi Note 7S is essentially a Redmi Note 7 with the camera prowess of the Note 7 Pro.
The phone will be available in two variants:
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage — Rs 10,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage — Rs 12,999
First sale happens on 23 May on Mi.com, Mi Homes and Flipkart.
Will be available across all official offline retails channels soon.
12:48 (IST)
That's all from us! Thanks for joining in!
Make sure you're following us on Twitter where we'll keep you updated with image samples and more information on the Redmi Note 7S.
12:43 (IST)
First Impressions of the Redmi Note 7S + Camera samples
Key takeaway: Does this spell the end of the Redmi Note 7? Read on to find out what we think.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-first-impressions-48-mp-camera-at-rs-10999-rip-redmi-note-7-6665081.html
12:39 (IST)
That has to go down as the fastest Xiaomi product launch - phew!
Here's a lowdown of all the specs and features along with a summary of sale dates and where you can possibly buy the phone.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomis-redmi-note-7s-launched-in-india-starting-at-a-price-of-rs-10999-6666211.html
12:22 (IST)
Everything else is literally the same as the Redmi Note 7
6.3-inch LCD display... 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB RAM options...
12:19 (IST)
Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides of the phone
The Redmi Note 7S features Gorilla Glass 5 on both side and also gets a P2i nanocoating making it splash-proof (not waterproof, mind you).
12:16 (IST)
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
14 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset inside clocked at 2.2 GHz — identical to the Redmi Note 7.
There's also the same 4,000 mAh battery with support for QuickCharge 4.0 support.
12:14 (IST)
Same 48 MP primary sensor + 5 MP secondary sensor combo as the Redmi Note 7 Pro
Yup, the Redmi Note 7S literally packs in the same rear camera setup as the Redmi Note 7 Pro.
On the front, you get a 13 MP selfie shooter, packed into a drop notch above the display.
12:11 (IST)
The Redmi Note 7S is here!
We've just had our first clear look at the phone and it looks almost identical to the Note 7 and Note 7 Pro. Almost impossible to tell the difference.
12:08 (IST)
12 million Redmi Note series phones sold in 2018
Manu Kumar Jain says that the reason Redmi Note 7 Pro has been hard to buy is because of its sheer demand. Yeah, well, that's not really the buyer's headache is it?
12:04 (IST)
The camera is definitely going to be the star of the show
The 48 MP camera on the Note 7S has to be the highlight on the phone and here are a few early samples revealed by Xiaomi before launch.
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-first-official-image-camera-samples-teased-ahead-of-launch-6656861.html
12:01 (IST)
We're a minute away from launch!
Xiaomi isn't hosting a formal launch event as such this time which leads us to believe that there's isn't anything incredibly new about the Redmi Note 7S.
11:48 (IST)
Hello and welcome!
Xiaomi is launching its second smartphone with a 48 MP camera today — the Redmi Note 7S.
