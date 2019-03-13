tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's highly anticipated Redmi Note 7 series comprising of the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro was launched last week. After the Note 7 sold out in just a couple of minutes at its first sale, it is now Note 7 Pro's turn to test the water. The Note 7 Pro will go on sale at 12.00 pm today on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the base variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

While flash sales have been done away with, stocks of the device usually go out in mere minutes as was witnessed during the Note 7 launch. We recommend you login to either of the websites at 11.55 am to have the maximum chance of getting your hands on the device.

To read our full review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, click here.

Redmi Note 7 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor making it the first device with this chipset in India.

The phone gets a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

In the camera department, the phone has a 48 MP f/1.8 primary lens on the back aided by a 5 MP f/2.4 secondary lens.

The phone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery pack which is claimed to offer 2 days of battery backup. Also, Redmi Note 7 Pro is the first Redmi Note device to offer a type-C port and it also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 out of the box.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.