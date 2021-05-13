tech2 News Staff

Redmi is expected to launch two new products in India today at 12 pm. These products include Redmi Note 10S smartphone and its first smartwatch. Notably, the Redmi Note 10S has already made its global debut and the Indian variant is likely to come with similar specs. The smartphone will join the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today in India. You can watch the livestream on Redmi's social media handles and YouTube page. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.



Get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all! #SavagePerformance meets #StunningCamera with the all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡ Join us as we unveil this new BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May, at 12 noon! https://t.co/BqpLaWtdUa — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 3, 2021

Redmi Note 10S expected specifications

To recall the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S announced at the global launch, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport a quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.

Redmi smartwatch expected specifications

Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band.

Are frequent mood swings troubling you #MiFans? The Final #VibeCheck is here to fix it all! With over 200+ faces, Redmi's first-ever is coming TOMORROW to make sure you are excited #WearYourVibe anytime, anywhere! Notify NOW: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR pic.twitter.com/kSfSCqzG87 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 12, 2021

The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.