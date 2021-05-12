Wednesday, May 12, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi smartwatch to launch in India on 13 May: All we know so far

Redmi Note 10S is expected to come with 6 GB RAM, run on Android 11 software, and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2021 10:05:15 IST

Last week, Xiaomi announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 10S in India on 13 May, along with a new product category for Redmi India – a smartwatch. The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Note 10 series, which already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Now, ahead of the launch on Thursday, the Redmi Note 10S was spotted on the Google Supported Devices list and the Google Play Console listing with the model number M2101K7BI, by MySmartPrice.

The listing showed that the smartphone will be equipped with 6 GB RAM, run on Android 11 software, and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

This leak is in line with the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S' global variant.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S. Image: Xiaomi Global

Redmi Note 10s: Expected specifications

To recall the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S announced at the global launch, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.

Redmi smartwatch teaser. Image: Xiaomi events page

Redmi smartwatch teaser. Image: Xiaomi events page

Redmi smartwatch

Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band.

The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


