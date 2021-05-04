Nandini Yadav

On Monday, Xiaomi announced that it will be hosting a launch event on 13 May to unveil the new Redmi Note 10S – a fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series. Now, Xiaomi has sent out another media invite teasing the launch of "a new product category from Redmi India". The teaser reads #wearyourVIBE, which hints at the product being a wearable. The teaser also has a faint image of the product at the back, which though isn't too clear, but it's comprehensible enough to know it's a smartwatch. You can clearly identify the band of the watch and button on the side of the watch.

Redmi India has also put up a teaser video for the "new product" on its official Twitter handle.

Get ready to #WearYourVibe peeps! #Redmi's FIRST is all set to arrive with the #SavageBeast #RedmiNote10S on 13/05/21! Got what it takes to pass that #vibecheck? ✅

Keep your eyes on our page! Get Notified: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR RT if we got you vibin! pic.twitter.com/Lf7uHcyWdn — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 4, 2021

If you head to the Xiaomi events page, the hint become all the more clear. The website teases an Apple Watch-like squarish dial and a Apple Sports-like silicon band.

The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.