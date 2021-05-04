Tuesday, May 04, 2021Back to
Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi smartwatch along with Redmi Note 10S on 13 May

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode.


May 04, 2021

On Monday, Xiaomi announced that it will be hosting a launch event on 13 May to unveil the new Redmi Note 10S – a fourth smartphone in the Redmi Note 10 series. Now, Xiaomi has sent out another media invite teasing the launch of "a new product category from Redmi India". The teaser reads #wearyourVIBE, which hints at the product being a wearable. The teaser also has a faint image of the product at the back, which though isn't too clear, but it's comprehensible enough to know it's a smartwatch. You can clearly identify the band of the watch and button on the side of the watch.

Redmi India has also put up a teaser video for the "new product" on its official Twitter handle.

If you head to the Xiaomi events page, the hint become all the more clear. The website teases an Apple Watch-like squarish dial and a Apple Sports-like silicon band.

The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.

