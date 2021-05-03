tech2 News Staff

In March, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The new Note series included Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Now, Xiaomi is launching a fourth smartphone in the series – Redmi Note 10s. Xiaomi has sent out invites to the media announcing a launch event on 13 May. The invite does not reveal much about the device but confirms it will be called Redmi Note 10S. The invite also hints that the highlight of the device will be camera and performance.

The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media channels. The launch event can also be tracked on Xiaomi's events page.

Mi Fans, get ready for the most #Savage #RedmiNote of 'em all. Savage #Performance meets Stunning #Camera with all-new #RedmiNote10S. ⚡ Join us as we unveil this BEAST at a special #LaunchFromHome event on 13th May! 🏡 RT & get notified: https://t.co/TnHWHCOAYN I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/FfADJkHA5H — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 3, 2021

Redmi Note 10s: Expected specifications

At the Redmi Note 10 series global launch, Xiaomi had also unveiled the Redmi Note 10S. If we go by the global variant's specifications, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.