Monday, May 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S to launch in India on 13 May: Everything we know so far

The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2021 16:10:14 IST

In March, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India. The new Note series included Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Now, Xiaomi is launching a fourth smartphone in the series – Redmi Note 10s. Xiaomi has sent out invites to the media announcing a launch event on 13 May. The invite does not reveal much about the device but confirms it will be called Redmi Note 10S. The invite also hints that the highlight of the device will be camera and performance.

The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's social media channels. The launch event can also be tracked on Xiaomi's events page.

Redmi Note 10s: Expected specifications

At the Redmi Note 10 series global launch, Xiaomi had also unveiled the Redmi Note 10S. If we go by the global variant's specifications, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021