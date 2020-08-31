Monday, August 31, 2020Back to
Redmi K30 5G smartphone may soon launch in the Indian market: Report

In China, Redmi K30 features Snapdragon 765G processor backed by an Adreno 620 GPU and X52 modem for 5G connectivity.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2020 16:42:51 IST

Xiaomi had released the Redmi K30 smartphone in China in December last year. The 5G variant of the smartphone was launched in the country from January this year. Now a report claims that Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi K30 5G in India soon. Various specs and other details of the phone were also revealed.

The Redmi K30 will reportedly feature RAM and storage options of 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB, according to a PriceBaba report. While an 8 GB + 256 GB model is available in China, the report states that this is not going to be launched in India.

The Redmi K30 5G will is believed to be available in two colour options - Frost White and Mist Purple.

The news of the smartphone's speculated arrival comes days after Xiaomi's first 5G-ready smartphone recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India, as per a report by GizmoChina.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G came with a Snapdragon 765G processor backed by an Adreno 620 GPU and X52 modem for 5G connectivity. The 6.67-inch screen with full HD+ display came with a quad-camera setup. The phone featured 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio with dual selfie cameras at the front.

The Redmi K30 5G was boosted with a 4,500 mAh battery that was supported by 30 W fast charging.

