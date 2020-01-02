tech2 News Staff

Redmi K30 was launched in China last month. The Redmi K30 5G variant is powered by the 7 nm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and the 4G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor. The sale for the 5G variant will kick off on 7 January in the country while the other has already available for purchase in China.

Ahead of the official sale, Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun shared an image of the retail box of Redmi K30 5G on Weibo. The white colour box flaunts colourful alphabets. It has a blue company logo in the top right corner.

Redmi K30 5G pricing

Redmi K30 5G comes in four storage variants:

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 20,000)

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs 23,000) and

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,899 (approx. Rs 29,200)

Another variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage will be priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,000)

The Redmi K30 5G will be available in Deep Sea Light, Time Monologue, Flower Shadow, Purple Jade Fantasy colour variants.

Redmi K30, K30 5G specifications

The Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display that sports a dual-selfie camera and it is present in the punch-hole cutout in the top right corner. It comes with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi K30 will come with a 120 Hz display. The Redmi K30 5G variant is powered by the 7 nm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and the 4G variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor. It comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, it sports a quad rear camera setup that has 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 5 MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 20 MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor.

In terms of battery, it has a 4,500 mAh battery. The 5G variant comes with 30 W fast charging support whereas 4G variant has 27 W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with NFC, 5G, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack support.



