tech2 News Staff

A day after Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced that the Redmi K30 series will launch in China on 10 December, in two separate leaks, a live image of the smartphone and detailed specifications of the 4G variant of the device have leaked.

The Redmi K30 is believed to launch in a 4G and 5G configuration variant. The device will succeed this year's Redmi K20 smartphones and its highlight is expected to be 27 W fast charging and a 120 Hz screen. Today's leak is pretty much in line with these details as well.

In a post on Weibo, a leakster has shared the preliminary specification sheet of the Redmi K30, which claims that the 4G variant of the smartphone will sport a 6.66-inch LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 pixel resolution. The purported specs sheet also suggests that the display will sport a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is believed to be protected by the 5th generation Gorilla Glass.

The specification sheet also suggests that the Redmi K30 will sport a physical fingerprint sensor but on the edge of the phone. We believe it will likely be on the power button so you can wake and unlock the phone at the single tap and click.

Powering the device will apparently by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, with a starting RAM and storage configuration of 6 GB + 64 GB. The device will reportedly run Android Q-based MIUI 11.

For photography, the leak suggests that the Redmi K30 will feature a 20 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup for selfies, whereas a quad-camera setup at the back, which will include a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP telephoto lens, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens.

Fuelling the device will reportedly by a 4,500 mAh battery, which will be supported by a 27 W fast charging technology.

The device is also believed to come with multi-function NFC, infrared remote control, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The leak also claims that the smartphone will be priced starting CNY 1,999, which is a little over Rs 20,000 as per today's exchange rate.

While the leak specifies these details to be for the 4G variant of the Redmi K30, we believe that, if true, the 5G variant will likely sport similar features as well.

As Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has already confirmed, the smartphone will launch in China on 10 December. The Redmi K30's India launch timeline is currently unknown.

In addition to this leak, famous Xiaomi tipster, who goes by the name Xiaomishka, has shared a live image of a device he claims is the Redmi K30.

#Xiaomi

Ok, guys #RedmiK30 vs #HonorV30 The frame is basically the same, that is, the hole positions are on the upper right and the upper left, which is almost a mirror image. Which one do you think looks better? pic.twitter.com/rxtu7VH6Js — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) November 26, 2019

In the tweet, the purported Redmi K30 is compared with the recently launched Honor V30, and the similarity of the two smartphones (at least from the front) is uncanny — except for the placement of the punch hole dual camera setup on the front. The Redmi K30 will apparently feature the dual-camera front on its left, and Honor V30 sports on its right. The frame of both phones is identical.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.