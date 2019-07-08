tech2 News Staff

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are expected to arrive in India on 17 July and from teasers earlier today, we also know that both the phones will be sold on Flipkart.

Anticipating an unprecedented response once the two phones go on sale, Xiaomi today decided to announce a pre-launch 'Alpha Sale' for the Redmi K20 series ahead of the actual launch on 17 July — the best ticket out of a first flash sale.

This "Alpha Sale" will begin on 12 July from 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com and will let users book a unit for themselves before the actual flash sales begin after 17 July. Those interested will have to pay a nominal booking fee.

The sale will essentially let users pre-book a unit by paying an amount of Rs 855 beforehand. This will ensure that you are guaranteed a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro purchase during the first sale.

The coupon generated through the Alpha Sale can be redeemed in the first sale alone and if not redeemed, the paid booking amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account. Flipkart users joining the Alpha Sale, meanwhile, will be able to use the coupon worth Rs 855 for other purchases on the platform.

But when is the first sale? Xiaomi says that sale date will be announced at the launch event, so we will have to wait on that.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that, Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

