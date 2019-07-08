Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro pre-booking Alpha Sale to start on 12 July on Flipkart, Mi.com

The first sale date will be announced by Xiaomi at the launch event of the Redmi K20 Series on 17 July.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 19:15:45 IST

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are expected to arrive in India on 17 July and from teasers earlier today, we also know that both the phones will be sold on Flipkart.

Anticipating an unprecedented response once the two phones go on sale, Xiaomi today decided to announce a pre-launch 'Alpha Sale' for the Redmi K20 series ahead of the actual launch on 17 July — the best ticket out of a first flash sale.

This "Alpha Sale" will begin on 12 July from 12 noon on Flipkart and Mi.com and will let users book a unit for themselves before the actual flash sales begin after 17 July. Those interested will have to pay a nominal booking fee.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro pre-booking Alpha Sale to start on 12 July on Flipkart, Mi.com

The Redmi K20 series is expected to arrive in India on 17 July. Image: Xiaomi

The sale will essentially let users pre-book a unit by paying an amount of Rs 855 beforehand. This will ensure that you are guaranteed a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro purchase during the first sale.

The coupon generated through the Alpha Sale can be redeemed in the first sale alone and if not redeemed, the paid booking amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account. Flipkart users joining the Alpha Sale, meanwhile, will be able to use the coupon worth Rs 855 for other purchases on the platform.

But when is the first sale? Xiaomi says that sale date will be announced at the launch event, so we will have to wait on that.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that, Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Jul 01, 2019
Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Redmi K20

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Jun 24, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ launching in India on 17 July

Xiaomi

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ launching in India on 17 July

Jul 05, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Redmi

Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero limited edition goes live, hands-on images revealed

Jul 08, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Jul 08, 2019
Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Jun 28, 2019

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019